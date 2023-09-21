LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a man in connection to a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 at the South Park Village Apartments.

Police said they located a man, who had been shot once in the chest. The unidentified victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as 36-year-old Douglas “Rudy” Haynes. He is wanted for the charge of murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haynes can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.