HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in an ongoing felony shoplifting investigation.

Police said 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, is wanted for an incident that occurred on June 25, 2022. They said he stole about $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Bell has an active warrant for one count of felony shoplifting.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.