JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a grand larceny suspect. Michael Page is wanted in connection to the case.

If you know where he is located, contact the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Tips may also be submitted anonymously on the Jones County Sheriff’s Office website at www.jonesso.com.