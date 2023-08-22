Hattiesburg police are working to find an auto burglary suspect. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find an auto burglary suspect.

Police said the incident happened in the 3700 block of West 4th Street on Monday, August 7, 2023.

After the burglary, investigators said the unidentified suspect used a stolen credit card from a purse found in the vehicle at a business located in the 3800 block of West 4th Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.