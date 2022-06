HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 28.

Officers said the shooting happened at in an Exxon parking lot on U.S. 98. One man suffered a gunshot to his leg.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man pictured can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.