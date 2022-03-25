JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary.

Deputies said Kevin Brett Sanford, 23, participated in the burglary of tools and an ATV from a home on Rainey Road. Two other people have been arrested in connection to the burglary.

Sanford is also wanted in two other Pine Belt law enforcement jurisdictions on other burglary charges.

Anyone who knows where Sanford may be can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.