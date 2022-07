LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Laurel.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Tuesday, July 19. Now, investigators are searching for Lee Chandler Page.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.