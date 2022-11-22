LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Laurel was arrested in Fremont, Ohio.

Laurel police said they were notified about Ronald Buckley’s arrested on Tuesday, November 22. He was arrested at a Fremont hotel.

Buckley was wanted in Laurel on two counts of murder and several other violent felonies.

Police said Buckley shot and killed Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, outside Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street on Monday, October 24. The victims were found inside a car parked outside the building.

A third person was shot in the leg. They were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Laurel police said they will work with Fremont police over the coming days in order to extradite Buckley back to Mississippi.