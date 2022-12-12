MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured another man in Moselle was arrested.

Jones County deputies said William Parker was shot in Moselle on Job R. Lane on Saturday, December 3. He was able to drive himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he underwent surgery.

Investigators said Stephen S. Poole, 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Sunday, December 11. Willie Carter was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

Shane Poole (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Willie Carter (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Deputies said Poole was initially hiding out at a home on Oilwell Road in Ovett before Carter took him to a camper trailer on Job R. Lane to hide out further.

They said more charges may be filed.