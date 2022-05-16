JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a man is wanted in connection to the murder of Brittany Nicole Holifield. She was found dead in the Leaf River on Sunday, May 15.

Boaters discovered her body near the Highway 590 bridge and a boat ramp. Holifield’s body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport, where she was identified on Monday, May 16.

Jones County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Marty Breazeale, 48. They said he’s wanted on a charge of first degree murder.

Marty Breazeale (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about Breazeale’s location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.