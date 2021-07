HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted in connection to a grand larceny investigation.

Police said 42-year-old Billy Morgan Jr. has an active warrant for grand larceny about a stolen vehicle and trailer. The incident happened on July 12, 2021.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.