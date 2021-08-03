Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen catalytic converters in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police said 27-year-old Cody Aaron Noble is wanted for questioning in connection to stolen catalytic converters.

According to police, one incident happened on June 5, 2021, in the 2100 block of Hardy Street. The other incident happened in the 2900 block of Hardy Street on July 7, 2021.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or information about the investigation, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.