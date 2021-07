HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police want to question a man in connection to an auto theft that happened last month. Police are looking for Tony Dorsey, 30.

Dorsey is wanted for questioning after a vehicle was stolen on June 27 on Central School Road. Authorities recovered the vehicle the next day off of JM Tatum Industrial Drive.

If you know where Dorsey is located, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.