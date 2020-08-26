Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg robbery investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing robbery investigation.

Police said 26-year-old Braxton Keys is wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery. The incident happened on August 21, 2020, in the 6500 blocks of Highway 49, at Luxury Inn.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

