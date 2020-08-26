Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg robbery investigation

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing robbery investigation.

Police said 26-year-old Braxton Keys is wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery. The incident happened on August 21, 2020, in the 6500 blocks of Highway 49, at Luxury Inn.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories