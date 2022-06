HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted for questioning in a recent shooting.

Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday, May 28, 2022, shooting at the Exxon gas station on U.S. 98.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.