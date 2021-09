HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man in connection to the theft of multiple catalytic converters. They want to question Robert “Bobby” Cannon, 27, in connection to the theft.

Police said one incident happened on June 5, 2021, in the 2100 block of Hardy Street, and another happened on July 7, 2021, in the 800 block of Hardy Street.

If you have any information on Cannon’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.