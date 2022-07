HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a burglary that happened in Hattiesburg on Friday, July 22.

Hattiesburg police said the man entered a room at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 49 and stole multiple items.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.