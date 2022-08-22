JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a Jones County home on Saturday, August 20.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened on Meador Road near Indian Springs Road. Frederick “Fred” Cooley, 42, allegedly shot another man inside the home. The victim fired back, possibly striking Cooley. They said Cooley left the scene after.

The victim was shot once, but declined medical transportation.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the two men. They said Cooley remains at large.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.