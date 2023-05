Javion Daequez Carney (Courtesy: Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County deputies are working to find the man wanted in connection to a shooting at a high school graduation party.

Deputies said Javion Daequez Carney is wanted for aggravated assault and attempted murder. They did not release any additional information.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Carney, they can contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.