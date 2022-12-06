JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened near Moselle.
Investigators said they are searching for 45-year-old Stephen Shane Poole, who also goes by ‘Cornbread.’
Deputies believe Poole shot William Parker on Saturday, December 3 on Job R. Lane.
Poole is six feet fall and weights 220 pounds. His last known vehicle is an older white car.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-4428-STOP(7867).