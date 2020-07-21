Coronavirus Information

MSDH logo_27829

Man wanted for shooting near West Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in June 2020.

Investigators said 43-year-old Darius Balam has two active aggravated assault warrants in reference to a June 23, 2020 shooting near West Street, where a vehicle was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries in the incident.

If you have any information on Balam’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

