HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, November 3.

Police said Jerome Jermaine Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for allegedly shooting at a vehicle that was being driven by individuals associated with the West 5th Street shooting.

According to police, Strickland has four active warrants for aggravated assault.

They said the shooting happened near 7th and Oliver around 3:00 a.m. on November 3. There were no injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information on Strickland’s whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.