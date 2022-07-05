HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Police said the man pictured below was seen driving a stolen 2005 red Toyota Tacoma at a service station in Stone County. According to investigators, the keys were left inside of the vehicle when it was stolen from the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, June, 29.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

The vehicle has been recovered, however the individual needs to be identified.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.