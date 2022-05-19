FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a commercial burglary in Glendale.

Deputies said the burglary happened off of Monroe Road around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. They believe a man and a car caught on security camera are associated with the burglary.

(Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the burglary or the man’s identity can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.