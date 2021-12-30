Man wanted in connection to Hattiesburg double homicide case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide case from December 16.

Police said Frederick Allen, 18, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of Joseph Lee Thames and Nakieta LaShawn McCarty.

Thames, 46, and McCarty, 29, were both found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday, December 16 at the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue.

Anyone with information about Allen’s location is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.