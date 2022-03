HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who is wanted in connection to a house burglary that happened on Monday, February 14.

Police said Clifton Walton Jr., 21, is wanted for questioning in a home burglary case that occurred on Ross Boulevard.

Anyone with information about Walton’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.