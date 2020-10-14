Man wanted in connection to homicide investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a suspect wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police said 24-year-old Eddie Person is wanted for burglary of an occupied dwelling, in connection to the January 3, 2020, homicide of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

LATEST STORIES: