LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 28.

Police said Ronald R. Buckley, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Ronald R. Buckley (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Police said two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting, and two stolen firearms were recovered from a home in the area.

Anyone with information about Buckley’s whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.