LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 28.
Police said Ronald R. Buckley, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. He is in stable condition.
Police said two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting, and two stolen firearms were recovered from a home in the area.
Anyone with information about Buckley’s whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.