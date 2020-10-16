Man wanted in connection to shooting investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting investigation.

Police said 19-year-old Darius Sims is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident on September 30, 2020, on Yarding Point. One person was injured during the shooting.

If anyone has information on Sims’ whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

