STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Wiggins police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a murder.

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman. They said Zavago Wilson is wanted in connection to her death. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Zavago Wilson, (Courtesy: Wiggins Police Department).

Anyone with information about Wilson can call the Wiggins Police Department at (601)-928-5444 or submit a tip here.