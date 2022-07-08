FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary and home invasion case.

Deputies said Jameer Arrington is wanted in connection to the incident that happened on Tuesday, July 5 in the Glendale community.

Additionally, deputies said they will identify other suspects who are wanted in connection to the incident as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Arrington can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.