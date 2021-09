HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man in connection to an auto burglary investigation.

Police said the white Ford F-150, driven by what is believed to be a white male suspect, was involved in an auto burglary on Churchill Street on September 15.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.