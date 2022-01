PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A wanted suspect from Oklahoma was arrested in Perry County on Sunday, January 30.

Perry County deputies arrested Benton Chance Simpson, 22, at a home near Whitfield Road and Creel Bridge. Investigators said they found drugs in his possession. Simpson was charged him with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Benton Chase Simpson (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

A hold was placed on him from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he will be awaiting extradition.