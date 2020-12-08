Man wanted in Texas arrested after chase in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after a chase on I-59 in Forrest County on Tuesday. Forrest and Lamar County deputies assisted the Mississippi Highway Patrol in the chase.

Investigators said the suspect wrecked the vehicle in the median of I-59 near the Lamar County line. The crash injured another person who was in the vehicle, and the person was taken to the hospital.

After crashing the vehicle, deputies said the suspect ran into a wooded area. During the search, investigators discovered the suspect was wanted on felony charges in Texas. They were able to arrest him near the crash site.

The suspect is being held at the Forrest County Jail on several charges. His identity has not been released at this time.

LATEST STORIES: