HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in Marion County for allegedly using a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the store location on U.S. 98.

Officials said Tyesha Moffett turned herself in to the Forrest County Jail on a charge of embezzlement. She’s accused of stealing bank deposit bags from Pizza Hut on Broadway Drive on July 14.

Police are still searching for Yahtay Johnson, 41, of Hattiesburg. He’s accused of using a stolen credit card at the Walmart store on U.S. 98 on June 21.

Anyone with information about Johnson can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.