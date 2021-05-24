Man wanted on molestation, sexual battery charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a 30-year-old man who is wanted on molestation and sexual battery charges.

David Blackwell is accused of hurting two female children under the age of 10. According to deputies, Blackwell has shown a propensity for violence in previous encounters with law enforcement.

He has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information System (NCIC).

If you know the whereabouts of Blackwell, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). You may also submit confidential crime tips on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department website at www.jonesso.com.