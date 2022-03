JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges.

They’re working to find Darryl Floyd. He’s wanted for two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary, and one count of grand larceny.

Anyone with knowledge of Floyd’s whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).