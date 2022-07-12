JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for escaping custody in Jones County was captured on Tuesday, July 12.

Investigators said Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive after a chase. They said he was initially spotted near a business on the highway and at the Dollar General on Eastview Drive.

According to authorities, Sgt. J.D. Carter spotted Saulters walking down the highway and chased him to a wood line before he was captured.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies said Saulters fled custody on Monday on Highway 184 in the Powers community. He was in custody for grand larceny.