Man who overdosed revived with Narcan, Jones County deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy helped save a man who overdosed by using Narcan.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the man was unresponsive when the deputy arrived. He was later taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“Our deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents are equipped with nasal Narcan provided on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. We have utilized nasal Narcan several times in the past two years to help save the lives of overdosed individuals. We hope that the individual’s outcome from Wednesday’s overdose was a positive one,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

If you are suffering from substance addiction and/or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) toll-free hotline 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).