Man with machete detained in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg police detained a man who was wanted in Texas.
According to investigators, they received a call about a man with a machete on Campbell Loop just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, officers said the man refused to cooperate.
The man, who has not been identified, was eventually taken into custody without injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Pine Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team, as well as members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the incident.
