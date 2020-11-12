Man with machete detained in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg police detained a man who was wanted in Texas.

According to investigators, they received a call about a man with a machete on Campbell Loop just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, officers said the man refused to cooperate.

The man, who has not been identified, was eventually taken into custody without injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

Pine Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team, as well as members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the incident.

