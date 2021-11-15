Man, woman arrested after chase from Covington County to Jones County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested overnight after a chase from Covington County to Jones County.

Investigators said the chase started around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Covington County deputies chased the suspects on Highway 84 heading into Jones County. Covington County deputies stopped the chase once the vehicle entered Jones County, but the chase was picked up by Jones County deputies.

According to deputies, the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph and refused to stop. The chase went into Laurel, and Laurel police joined the chase which led to 16th Avenue and I-59. The driver continued to Ellisville, and Ellisville police joined the chase.

Investigators said the driver eventually stopped near the 78 mile marker of I-59 and surrendered. The driver, 22-year-old David Keyes, of Collins, and the passenger, 28-year-old Cristen Horne, of Laurel, were both arrested.

David Keyes (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cristen Horne (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Keyes has been charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, no drivers license and no insurance. Horne has been charged with simple assault due to a warrant from the Jones County Justice Court.