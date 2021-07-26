Man, woman arrested after drug bust in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Monday, July 26, in connection to a drug bust.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home on North Haven Drive. They seized crack cocaine, three weapons, three vehicles and $12,741.

According to deputies, Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Carrie Graves

Jeremy Brown

Carrie Graves, 33, of Forrest County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Brown and Graves were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.