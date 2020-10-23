Man, woman arrested on separate charges in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on Thursday, October 22. Ivan Mckeel and Joy Magee were arrested in the 6500 block of Highway 49, around 4:30 p.m.

Mckeel, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Magee, 51, was arrested on active warrants through Lamar County.

Investigators said Mckeel was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Magee was turned over to Lamar County authorities.

