Man, woman injured after shots fired into Hattiesburg home

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Malcolm Street around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25. When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who were both shot.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. Police said both victims were injured when shots were fired into a home. No other injuries were reported.

According to investigators, no other information has been provided due to a lack of cooperation from the man and the woman.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.