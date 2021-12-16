Man, woman killed in shooting on 6th Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. Officers found the victims in the street. They have not been identified at this time.

Police said the bodies will be taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsies. Investigators have not released any additional information.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.