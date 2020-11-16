Man, woman wanted for breaking into storage units in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – Petal police are working to find two suspects who broke into multiple storage units on Saturday, November 7.

Police said a man and a woman broke into the units and searched through the contents inside. The vehicle they were driving is a light colored Nissan Rogue with possible damage to the front passenger side.

If anyone has information about the two suspects, they should contact the Petal Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

