Man, woman wanted for questioning in Marion County case

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are asking the public for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Alora Thomas, 19, and Joseph Harper, 19. Deputies said Thomas and Harper are both wanted for questioning in an active case.

Deputies said Thomas may have friends in the Sandy Hook/Marion County area. They believe the two could be in the Franklinton/Pine, Louisiana, area or possibly somewhere in Marion County.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Glenn Lowery at 601-736-5051 or the dispatch line at 601-736-2711.