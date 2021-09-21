Marco’s Chicken and Waffle asks public to donate to Thanksgiving feast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The owners of a local Pine Belt restaurant are requesting help from the public to put food on the table this Thanksgiving for those in need.

Marco Baker and his wife is asking the public to donate can good items, turkey, ham and money to support the restaurant being a blessing to someone else this holiday season.

Baker said he has been feeding people for free for years, in addition to his restaurant. The restaurant is looking to feed 1,000 people on November 16th at Marcos. He said people who attend don’t have to be homeless.

“Listen, it could be anybody. It could be anybody. It could be whether you are homeless, whether you are middle class, upper class. It doesn’t matter. We just want to be a blessing to the community at large,” he said.

Marcos is located in Ward 5. Baker says this is apart of his greater plan to feed 10,000 people this year. Baker said he has already feed people during the Hattiesburg elections and for Hurricane Ida relief efforts. In addition to the Thanksgiving feeding, the restaurant has more feedings planned throughout the rest of the year.

They require that people wear masks and be patient. All are welcomed to participate and donate.