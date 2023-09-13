MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Bond has been denied for the 22-year-old man accused of shooting a woman during an armed robbery in Marion County.

The Columbian Progress reported a judged denied Shadarious Warren, of Tylertown, bond during a court appearance on Monday, September 11.

Warren was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a stolen firearm in a crime and grand larceny.

Investigators said they received a call about the robbery just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7. They responded to Custom Trophy and Engraving on H&R Lane in Foxworth.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began to help the victim. The woman was taken to Marion General Hospital and then airlifted to Forrest General.

Warren was later found in Pike County and arrested without incident.

An initial hearing for the case will be on Thursday, September 14 at 9:00 a.m.