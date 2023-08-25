MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire.
The fire happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.
Officials said the MFC responded with several dozers, crews, and an airplane, that put a containment line around the fire.
Thirty structures were protected by fire crews. However, 400 acres were burned in Marion County.
All county fire personnel cleared the scene around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25. Crews with the MFC will remain in the area to make sure the fire stays in the containment area.
Marion County, along with all surrounding counties, are under a burn ban.