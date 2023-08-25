MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire.

The fire happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Officials said the MFC responded with several dozers, crews, and an airplane, that put a containment line around the fire.

Thirty structures were protected by fire crews. However, 400 acres were burned in Marion County.

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

Multiple Marion County firefighters and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to a 400-acre wildfire. (Courtesy: Marion County, Mississippi Firefighters Association)

All county fire personnel cleared the scene around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25. Crews with the MFC will remain in the area to make sure the fire stays in the containment area.

Marion County, along with all surrounding counties, are under a burn ban.